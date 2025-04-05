Alex Ovechkin chases Wayne Gretzky: Capitals-Islanders tickets jump in price with star on verge of breaking goals record

Alex Ovechkin tying Wayne Gretzky's all-time goals record was a great moment for hockey. The game he breaks the record will be even better, and tickets are being priced accordingly.

The Washington Capitals star is on the verge of breaking a record that has stood for two and a half decades after scoring two goals on Saturday, pushing his career total even with Gretzky's mark of 894. With six games remaining on the regular season schedule, he is widely expected to reach 895 in the next two weeks.

Ovechkin's first opportunity will be on the road Sunday against the New York Islanders at the UBS Arena.

Despite that game being a few hours north of D.C., hockey fans are already spending big to be in the building in case Ovechkin breaks the record. As of Saturday afternoon, the cheapest tickets just to enter the arena are $274 on SeatGeek, $287 on StubHub and $350 on TickPick.

Lower bowl prices are even more eye-watering, with the latter service's cheapest tickets coming at $626.

The get-in price for the Islanders' following home game against the New York Rangers on Thursday: $54 at SeatGeek.

Sunday's prices could very well pale in comparison to what it will be like in Washington should Ovechkin go scoreless. Even now, the Capitals' home game against the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday has tickets starting at $454 on SeatGeek, $434 on StubHub and $547 on TickPick, with lower-bowl prices in the thousands.

Judging from what he said publicly, Ovechkin will want to break the record at the Capital One Arena, his professional home since the Capitals drafted him first overall in 2004. He got visibly emotional when discussing what it meant to just tie Gretzky's record at home with his family in attendance after Friday's game.

Some people guaranteed tickets for the rest of Ovechkin's chase will be Gretzky and NHL commissioner Gary Bettman, who began following the Russian this week to ensure they are present when he breaks the record. Ovechkin's next goal will almost assuredly see a break in play and an in-game recognition, regardless of location.