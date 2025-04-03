76ers star Tyrese Maxey to reportedly miss the rest of the season due to finger injury

The Philadelphia 76ers' disappointing year can't end soon enough. Roughly a month after star center Joel Embiid was ruled out for the rest of the season, the team announced Tyrese Maxey will follow that same path. Maxey is expected to miss the rest of the season due to a finger tendon injury, ESPN's Shams Charania reported Thursday.

Maxey, 24, has been out since March 3 due to the issue. The star guard tried to rehab the injury, but is reportedly still dealing with discomfort.

Philadelphia 76ers star Tyrese Maxey is expected to be ruled out for the rest of the season with a finger tendon injury, sources tell ESPN. Maxey has been sidelined since March 3 and has attempted to rehab the finger, but still is dealing with discomfort and needs treatment. pic.twitter.com/RXaaD0RXRU — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 3, 2025

Maxey was in the midst of yet another strong season prior to the injury. After winning the NBA's Most Improved Player award last season, Maxey averaged 26.3 points and 6.1 assists in 52 games this year.

With the 76ers sitting at 23-53 and already eliminated from the playoffs, Maxey will focus on resting in hopes that he is fully recovered at the start of the 2025-26 NBA season.

