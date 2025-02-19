5 pivotal questions (and predictions) for key NFC teams

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 19: Matthew Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams stands for the national anthem prior to the NFC Divisional playoff game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on January 19, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Eagles defeated the Rams 28-22. (Kara Durrette/Getty Images)

New York Giants: What’s the plan at quarterback?

Owner John Mara brought back both Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll with what sounded like a playoff mandate and a little bit of a begrudging nature. There’s going to be real urgency to get an answer at quarterback, one who can save jobs.

Rookie quarterbacks can save jobs, if said player is a franchise-altering talent. Look no further than Jayden Daniels in this same division. The problem is that there doesn’t appear to be that kind of quarterback prospect in this class. Maybe the Giants feel differently.

From a selfish fantasy football perspective, a rookie isn't always the right answer if we're just looking for someone to elevate Malik Nabers.

Despite their poor record, there is talent on this roster. They have real needle-movers in the trenches on both sides of the ball and hit on both Nabers and Tyrone Tracy Jr. in last year’s draft. One complementary pass-catcher would make this offense come together pretty well. They could convince themselves they are better off going the big-swing veteran route.

PREDICTION: The Giants trade for Matthew Stafford. A breakdown in his relationship with the Rams and desperation on the Giants end create a perfect storm. And I spend all summer debating whether this move actually works out for either side.

Chicago Bears: Does Ben Johnson begin with an offensive line overhaul?

The Bears have two starting receivers in DJ Moore and Rome Odunze. Both players can be better maximized in this offense compared to what was happening last season. Those two guys alone are a great starting point for Johnson installing a multi-faceted passing game in Chicago.

The only skill-position spot up for debate is at running back. During his rookie contract, D’Andre Swift fell out of favor with Johnson and the Lions. Perhaps they can rekindle a relationship but he’s not a stylistic fit in the run or passing phase of Johnson’s offense.

The discussion doesn't end with the skill-position players. It's not even where it should begin. For the Lions, everything started up front. The Bears have workable players at both tackle spots but the interior was an issue all year and multiple guys there are free agents. Overhaul is probably a stretch of a term but I'd be stunned if the Bears don't come out of this offseason looking much better on the line.

PREDICTION: The Bears' only major skill-position add comes in the backfield, but they do indeed add at least two new starting linemen.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Can they retain Chris Godwin?

With Tee Higgins heading for the franchise tag, Chris Godwin is likely the next man up atop the free agent wide receiver rankings. He’s coming off a serious injury but was producing like a top-five receiver in the first half of 2024 and is a bit younger than some of the other top names set to hit the market.

If Godwin becomes available, he’ll be a fit for many teams. In addition to what he brings as a run-after-the-catch and reliable slot option, any receiver-needy team that is run-heavy or wants to improve its screen game should give him a boost in their free-agent rankings. He just brings so much effort, thump and discipline as a blocker.

The thing is, the Bucs know this. New offensive coordinator and 2024 pass-game coordinator Josh Grizzard pointed out his impact on the offense beyond his production:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers OC Josh Grizzard on WR Chris Godwin



Godwin is an impending Free Agent, and one of the most significant players available fantasy-wise.

Whether Godwin returns or not will have a major impact on Mike Evans’ upside and any sleeper appeal Jalen McMillan brings to 2025 after a strong finish to his rookie season. This is one of the biggest dominoes to fall in free agency.

PREDICTION:Despite the siren song of the open market, Godwin agrees to a new contract with the Buccaneers before free agency opens.

Washington Commanders: Amid many team needs, do we get a premier pass-catcher added?

Despite making it to the NFC Championship game, Washington does look like a team with plenty of holes, given how many of its short-term rental veterans were on one-year contracts. Edge rusher, safety, linebacker and cornerback will need sprucing up depending on the team's interest in and ability to retain upcoming free agents.

On offense, they have big needs at guard and pass-catcher regardless of free agency. On the latter point, Dyami Brown, Noah Brown, Olamide Zaccheaus, Jamison Crowder and Zach Ertz will all see their contracts expire.

2024 rookies Ben Sinnott at tight end, and Luke McCaffrey at slot receiver, are waiting in the wings but they’re all Washington has behind Terry McLaurin.

My guess is that Ertz and maybe one other receiver are back next season. Still, even if they bring some of these free agents back, the Commanders will be flush with cap space to add an over-the-middle pass catcher to pair with McLaurin on the perimeter.

PREDICTION: The Commanders have too much cap space and too much urgency to maximize the offense around a great young quarterback to not add a big-name receiver. Shot in the dark here, but they're one of the few teams that could make sense for Deebo Samuel Sr. Adam Peters was in the 49ers' front office, Samuel could find a role in Kliff Kingsbury's offense and most importantly, they could inherit his contract.

Green Bay Packers: Do they follow Josh Jacobs’ advice, get a veteran WR?

Josh Jacobs made waves as he told multiple outlets precisely what he thought the Packers needed to add on offense.

"I think we need a guy that's proven to be a #1 WR already."



-Packers RB Josh Jacobs

He's probably not wrong! The team could have used a coverage-dictating wideout to open things up at the end of last season, but I'm still shocked he said it. Third-year wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks appeared not too pleased with the assessment.

Wicks, Romeo Doubs and especially Jayden Reed make a viable wide receiver trio but with Christian Watson at risk of missing major time next season, the depth is damaged. None of those guys meet the “proven No. 1 receiver” label Jacobs is looking for but finding that guy is easier said than done. My guess is that Jacobs is angling for a Davante Adams reunion, both for himself and the Packers organization as a whole. It would make sense for both parties; I just wonder if that bridge was burned.

PREDICTION: The Packers don't add a big name but do bring in a veteran via free agency. They also take a stab at a big-bodied wideout in Round 3 of the draft. Sticking to the bit, achieved.