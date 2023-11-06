49ers' Chase Young 'wasn't mad' with Commanders trading him to perennial winner, reuniting him with Nick Bosa

Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young warms up before an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) (Andrew Harnik/AP)

As soon as Chase Young entered the San Francisco 49ers facility, he could immediately sense the difference.

On Tuesday, the defensive end was traded from the Washington Commanders, who have made the playoffs once in the last four years, to the 49ers, who have played in the NFC Championship game three times during that span.

Joining the 49ers felt like a return to normal for Young, who knew nothing but success at DeMatha Catholic High School and Ohio State.

"I wasn't mad," Young said with a laugh. "Nah, ... Nick [Bosa] is here. [He's] always been a big brother to me even at Ohio State.

"Just stepping in here for today. Got in here last week. The culture, the vibe is a lot different. I definitely know that I'm in a building with winners."

Washington received a 2024 third-round compensatory pick for the No. 2-overall selection in the 2020 draft. Young received a fresh start and the opportunity to play opposite of former Buckeyes teammate Nick Bosa.

Chase Young and Nick Bosa, former teammates at Ohio State, immediately began talking shop at their first 49ers practice together pic.twitter.com/sEkCntD9UF — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) November 6, 2023

Bosa, who was the No. 2-overall pick in 2019, has only experienced one losing season since being drafted by the 49ers. During that stretch, he has played in a Super Bowl, won Defensive Rookie of the Year and is the reigning Defensive Player of the Year.

San Francisco has set a precedent for its development of not only its defense, but specifically the players along its defensive line. Young was drafted by Washington to create a defensive front reminiscent of the 49ers and to emulate the success the team enjoyed.

Even though Washington started four first rounders on its defensive line, the team only had one first-place finish in the NFC East and never won a playoff game. There was also only so much money available year after year to pay those picks.

Both sides have an opportunity to reset. The first chance Young will have to play with his new teammates will be in Week 10 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Following his first practice with the 49ers on Monday, Young is optimistic about his future.

"Just the players," Young told reporters. "The spirit in the locker room. The spirit of the coaches. You know, it's just different. ... It's kind of that same thing at Ohio State where it's like you're expected to win, and it's just like that vibe of, 'We're going to win.'

"So, it definitely reminds me of Ohio State, but obviously it's going to feel — these are grown men. I'm just excited to be blessed with the opportunity to be with this franchise."