2nd Republican debate in 2024 presidential race: Live updates

Seven Republican candidates will take the stage Wednesday evening for the party’s second presidential debate.

There will be one notable exception absent when the event begins at 9 p.m. ET at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, Calif., as former President Donald Trump will again skip the debate. Trump skipped last month's debate in Milwaukee and did not see his standing as the clear leader in the primary race diminished.

How to watch:

Wednesday night’s debate will air on Fox News and Fox Business. It will also be streamed in Spanish on Univision. The Fox moderators tonight are Dana Perino and Stuart Varney. Perino served as a press secretary for George W. Bush before joining Fox, while Varney is a conservative pundit. They’ll be joined by Univision anchor Ilia Calderón.

Follow below for live coverage from the Yahoo News team.

(Cover image: Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images)