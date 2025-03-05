2025 NFL Draft scouting report: Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

SAN ANTONIO, TX - DECEMBER 28: Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) warms up before the football game between the BYU Cougars and Colorado Buffaloes on December 28, 2024, at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Nate Tice: Shedeur Sanders improved this season, especially with his feel in the pocket and timing that he plays with on concepts.

He is tough, has a good arm, and is more than willing to challenge defenders on tougher throws like in-breakers over the middle. When in rhythm, he can let his pass catchers thrive because of his friendly ball placement.

one of my favorite throws from Shedeur Sanders against NDSU.



clean rep with good feet and layers it right in stride. pic.twitter.com/Okg5Lnktzo — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) September 1, 2024

Sanders has below-average size and is also just an average athlete, which shows up when asked to create, but his markedly better pocket movement (although he still has a tendency to drift backward).

He still has plenty to work on, especially in regards to timing and feel in the pocket. And while he has a good enough arm for the NFL, his tools aren’t overwhelming enough to consistently mitigate tough situations.

Sanders will have to be dropped into a good ecosystem to keep ascending at the next level.

Charles McDonald: Shedeur Sanders will likely go higher than where I have him on my big board by the time the draft comes. That's just the nature of quarterback drafting in the NFL right now. However, it is fair to wonder exactly what his ceiling is at.