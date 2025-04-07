2025 NFL Draft: Strengths, weaknesses of top 5 QBs in this class

Oct 5, 2024; Berkeley, California, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward (1) scrambles against the California Golden Bears during the first quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

(This article was written with the assistance of Castmagic, an AI tool, and reviewed by our editorial team to ensure accuracy. Please reach out to us if you notice any mistakes.)

In a podcast episode of "Football 301," Yahoo Sports' Nate Tice and the Athletic's Dane Brugler dove into the pros and cons of the top five quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Each of these quarterbacks offers a unique set of strengths and challenges, making evaluation largely dependent on team needs and their willingness to develop certain traits.

Cam Ward, Miami

Pros: Ward has shown significant improvement and has a calm, cool demeanor that's attractive for leading a team. He's very creative in and out of structure, is good at pushing the ball downfield and can scramble effectively. His improvisation skills and ability to elude pursuit are highlights.

Cons: He can sometimes be nonchalant, leading to forced plays or "hero ball" moments. Ward needs to improve his mechanics for more consistent ball spiraling and can drift in the pocket too much, which may not work against NFL defenses.

Shedeur Sanders, Colorado

Pros: Sanders is polished with strong mechanics and plays with good rhythm. He has shown an ability to lead teams effectively, as seen in the turnaround at Colorado. He also takes care of the football, limiting turnover-worthy attempts.

Cons: Concerns arise with his tendency to drift back and take sacks, along with being somewhat mechanical. There are questions about his ability to make progression reads in real time, especially when moving off his first read.

Jackson Dart, Ole Miss

Pros: Dart has an impressive toolbox that includes his size, athleticism and arm strength. He can make some high-level throws and offers mobility as a player who can be effective on designed runs.

Cons: He's often seen leaning too heavily on a quick first read before deciding to scramble, which isn't sustainable in the NFL. His decision-making under pressure can be questionable.

Jalen Milroe, Alabama

Pros: Milroe is explosive with his legs and has an impressive display of physical talent and arm strength. His mental toughness is praised, and he's drawn comparisons with Jalen Hurts for his resilience.

Cons: There are inconsistencies with his play, particularly against strong defenses. His third- and fourth-down accuracy is concerning, along with his struggles when playing on the road.

Tyler Shough, Louisville

Pros: Shough has a strong arm with a hitchless delivery and some mobility. His mental toughness and the ability to deliver under pressure have been highlighted by talent evaluators.

Cons: Age and multiple injuries are potential red flags. His consistency over his college career isn't strong, and there's skepticism about his ability to transition to the NFL given his history.

To hear more NFL discussions, tune into "Football 301" on Apple, Spotify or YouTube.