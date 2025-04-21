2025 NFL Draft: What happened to the Tetairoa McMillan hype?

TUCSON, ARIZONA - NOVEMBER 30: Wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan #4 of the University of Arizona Wildcats checks with the referee to make sure that the offense is on the line during the first half of the University of Arizona Wildcats versus the Arizona State Sun Devils football game at Arizona Stadium on November 30, 2024 in Tucson, Arizona. (Photo by Bruce Yeung/Getty Images)

As we inch closer to the NFL Draft, the discussion around the top wide receiver prospects is more intense than ever. One name that's generated plenty of conversation is Arizona's Tetairoa McMillan (or "T-Mac" as he's often called). In the latest episode of the Yahoo Fantasy Forecast, host Matt Harmon and The Athletic's Dane Brugler dove deep into McMillan's draft stock, bringing much-needed clarity to where he stands among the 2025 WR class.

Brugler, renowned for his exhaustive draft guide "The Beast," isn’t shy about his admiration for McMillan’s game. He describes T-Mac as "a borderline top 10 pick in this draft," emphasizing McMillan’s rare combination of size, catch radius and hands: "I love the catch radius, love how he attacks the football. You rarely — show me the film where the ball is getting into his body. He doesn’t let that happen."

Brugler’s praise isn’t hollow — he ranks McMillan as a first-round talent, albeit not quite in the elite Marvin Harrison Jr./Brian Thomas Jr. tier from last year. McMillan’s ability to play true X receiver, a premium position in most NFL offenses, cements his value.

Harmon points out just how well McMillan would fit a team like the Saints, who are desperate for an outside receiver with size to complement Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed. Harmon’s experience charting receivers for Reception Perception also lines up favorably, comparing McMillan’s style and impact to NFL players like Courtland Sutton: "I think he kind of belongs to the same family of receivers that Drake London does, but he’s not quite Drake London. ... These big guys that separate better than you think and they can do a lot of damage on these in-breaking routes."

When a receiver has versatility, hands, size and can unlock different looks for an offense, it's hard to keep him out of the top-10 conversation.

Why is there suddenly doubt about McMillan's top-10 status?

Despite the consensus love, McMillan isn’t without detractors or question marks. Both Brugler and Harmon touch on why some evaluators — and potentially some NFL teams — see McMillan sliding a bit from the “lock top-10” label he wore early in the process.

McMillan’s 4.53 forty at his pro day surprised nobody who watched him in college, but it did accentuate that he wins with nuance, not raw speed. Brugler notes, "He’s not a burner. We know that. ... He is a little bit raw as a route runner ... he’s probably more finesse than truly aggressive. ... There’s just a big jump between the Big 12 and what he’ll face in the NFL."

Both analysts agree McMillan might be best as an elite No. 2, which (somewhat unfairly) suppresses his top-10 ceiling. Harmon said: "He’s probably best if he’s your really, really good number two ... those guys can kind of share that "Who’s the 1A and who’s the 1B title" and provide a really dynamic duo."

It’s also worth mentioning the 2025 class doesn’t have the same top-heavy WR talent as last year’s legendary group. Brugler specifically says if McMillan were in last year’s class, he’d be ranked behind Brian Thomas Jr., but in this year’s group, that’s a borderline top-10, top-12 valuation.

Verdict: Yes, T-Mac is still top-10 — with a realistic ceiling

After digesting Harmon and Brugler’s in-depth conversation, here’s where things stand:

McMillan is still in that top-10 wide receiver prospect conversation in this class — not as a no-doubt blue-chipper, but as a highly valuable, NFL-ready talent with clear “starter-plus” potential.

His best fit likely comes as a team’s X receiver — or a high-volume 1B — on a squad that can maximize his catch radius, physicality and polish versus focusing on deep speed.

The split in the scouting community is less about a lack of talent and more about expectations: McMillan isn’t Marvin Harrison Jr., but he’s rock solid and projects as a possible instant starter.

Don’t be surprised if teams like the Saints or Cowboys fall in love with his fit and take him in the 9-12 range comfortably. Either way, he’ll be among the first handful of receivers off the board, and rightfully so.

Tetairoa McMillan absolutely remains a top-10 prospect in the 2025 class, with the only major knock being whether he’s a true WR1 or a perfect 1B for a creative NFL offense.

Check out the full Yahoo Fantasy Forecast episode with Matt Harmon and Dane Brugler for all the nuanced breakdowns — it's a must-listen for draft fans and fantasy managers alike.