2025 NFL Draft: 4 of the best player-team fits

Here are the best player-team fits from this draft class, as discussed by the "Football 301" crew — Yahoo Sports' Nate Tice, Matt Harmon and Charles McDonald — in the latest podcast episode.

RB Kaleb Johnson (Iowa), Pittsburgh Steelers

This was Harmon’s top “player-team fit” pick of the weekend. Johnson lands in an offense tailor-made for his running style. He’s a natural zone runner and the Steelers ran zone concepts at the second highest rate in the league. Harmon sees Johnson as a perfect fit for the Steelers' offensive philosophy and said he “could be the second-most productive rookie this year, behind Ashton Jeanty.”

McDonald compared Johnson’s running style to Arian Foster, citing his glide and vision.

CB Darien Porter (Iowa State), Las Vegas Raiders

McDonald highlighted this as his favorite “process pick,” lauding the fact that Porter — an extremely athletic, big, long corner — lands with Pete Carroll, one of football’s best cornerback teachers. It’s a fit made for developing Porter’s raw traits, especially in a defensive scheme that has a strong track record with this cornerback archetype.

Edge Mykel Williams (Georgia), San Francisco 49ers

Tice loved this pairing, calling it “exactly where he should go” and “what they needed.”

The 49ers needed more punch up front, and Williams’ combination of upside and NFL-ready skills make him a plug-and-play fit alongside Nick Bosa and a defensive line that needs an injection of youth and athleticism.

OT Armand Membou (Missouri), New York Jets

Tice singled out this selection for the Jets, noting the great pairing of Membou at right tackle with Olu Fashanu at left tackle. The Jets wanted a true right tackle, and Membou is exactly that. Tice said the fit is “a lot of fun,” especially given how the Jets’ offensive line is shaping up for the run game and with Justin Fields at QB.

There were other fits discussed (like Ashton Jeanty with the Raiders and others), but these four got special recognition as “ideal matches”— the kind of selections where the player's skills and the team’s needs/philosophy lined up perfectly.

