2025 NBA Draft Big Board: Ranking the top 60 prospects

With the NBA Draft Lottery taking place tonight (7 p.m. ET, ESPN), let's take a look at the top prospects in this year's draft class. You can also find this Big Board, plus a full two-round mock draft and scouting reports for every single prospect in the 2025 NBA Draft Guide, which you can explore here.

1. Cooper Flagg, F, Duke

Flagg is a do-it-all forward who hustles like a madman, makes his teammates better as a passer, and has dialed in a knockdown jumper. He’s both the best offensive and defensive prospect in this draft class, making him the safest No. 1 pick in ages. It’s his growth as a shot creator that will decide if he reaches his All-Star floor or soars to his Hall of Fame ceiling.

2. Dylan Harper, G, Rutgers

Harper is a big-bodied lefty combo guard with NBA blood in his veins, as the son of Ron Harper, who was a 20/5/5 guy before winning five titles as a role player. Like his father, Harper has a high-floor with the skill, poise, and playmaking instincts to dictate the game at his pace. But the fate of his jumper will determine whether he’s an All-Star or just one of the NBA's many solid guards.

3. Ace Bailey, F, Rutgers

Bailey is a ridiculous shot-making machine, capable of splashing contested jumpers from every spot on the floor and with the swagger of a throwback bucket-getter. But his shooting consistency, plus his raw edges as a shot creator and defender, need sanding down to turn him into a full-on star.

4. VJ Edgecombe, G, Baylor

Edgecombe is an explosive, high-motor wing who flies out of nowhere for poster dunks and chase-down blocks. He pairs his elite athleticism with a knockdown spot-up jumper and fearless slashing, though he needs to improve his shot creation to become more of a primary creator.

5. Tre Johnson, G, Texas

Johnson is a clutch shot-maker who can catch fire from all over the floor, drilling step-backs and off-screen jumpers with ease. But he needs to continue developing his point guard skills while also honing his shot selection and dramatically improving his defense.

6. Jeremiah Fears, G, Oklahoma

Fears is a dynamic guard with a twitchy attacking style and a knack for coming through as a clutch shooter. He was one of college basketball’s youngest freshmen, and it showed with his shaky decision-making as a shooter and passer. But he has a feel for shot creation and a handle that lets him get anywhere on the floor, so he may only need time to emerge as a star.

7. Kon Knueppel, G/F, Duke

Knueppel brings more than just a sharpshooter’s stroke thanks to his brainy pick-and-roll playmaking and crafty scoring feel. He’s got a slick midrange bag and strength scoring inside, but to become a player that takes over games he’ll need to overcome his average athleticism.

8. Derik Queen, C, Maryland

Queen is a burly big with guard-like handles who dazzles with spin moves, and crafty finishes like his game-winning leaning jumper to send Maryland to the Sweet 16. If he translates his velvet touch to the perimeter he has offensive star upside, though his interior scoring, playmaking chops, and magnetic rebounding alone give him tantalizing potential.

9. Jase Richardson, G, Michigan State

Richardson is a skilled combo guard with a lethal midrange game and a poised pick-and-roll feel, looking like he downloaded the experience of his NBA veteran father, Jason Richardson. Jase didn’t inherit his father’s height or dunk contest athleticism though, so his smaller stature could cap his upside.

10. Collin Murray-Boyles, F, South Carolina

Murray-Boyles operates like a defensive savant the way he locks down every position, uses his ninja-quick hands to swipe at the ball, and inhales rebounds. He’s a special defensive presence, and offensively he’s a bulldozer finisher with a playmaking feel. Improving his jumper would move him out of tweener territory and into All-Star status.

11. Kasparas Jakučionis, G, Illinois

Jakučionis is a slick shot-creator with a creative passing gene and a fearless scoring ability, carving up defenses with crafty finishes, step-back jumpers, and jaw-dropping passes. But as a freshman he’d follow up those highlights with turnover brain-farts that derail the hype train.

12. Khaman Maluach, C, Duke

Maluach is a towering rim protector with switchable mobility, erasing shots at the rim and shadowing quick guards on the perimeter. But beyond dunking lobs, he’s a work in progress on offense with a lack of seasoning as a screener, shooter, and creator. Such a raw skill-set should come as no surprise since the South Sudan native didn’t start playing basketball until he was 13.

13. Asa Newell, F, Georgia

Newell has springs in his legs, regularly slamming lobs and swatting shots. Even though his discipline reflects his youth, his energetic style suggests he'll someday become a highly versatile defender.

14. Cedric Coward, G, Washington State

Coward has gone from a Division III player to a potential first-round pick in just a few years behind his rapid development into a prospect with a valued 3-and-D skill-set. But he brings even higher upside thanks to his passing vision.

15. Maxime Raynaud, F, Stanford

Raynaud has leveled up every year at Stanford, turning into a player who pops 3s, slashes to the rim with a smooth handle, and makes eye-popping passes. As a talented passer who also offers solid defense, there’s little reason to think the Frenchman won’t carve out an NBA role.

16. Nolan Traoré, G, Saint-Quentin

Traoré oozes upside with his size, blazing speed, and shiftiness off the bounce. But he’s an inefficient scorer all over the floor who needs to improve his erratic decision-making to prove he’s worth the big swing.

17. Noa Essengue, F, Ratiopharm Ulm

Essengue is a toolsy forward with a fluid handle, dynamic finishing package, and highly versatile defense. But his long-term upside hinges on the jumper clicking. And if it doesn’t, his defense must reach a level that prevents coaches from keeping him off the floor.

18. Carter Bryant, F, Arizona

Bryant is a rangy, athletic forward who projects as a highly versatile defender. He’s raw on offense though. Beyond his cutting, he needs to improve as a shooter to earn minutes in high-leverage games.

19. Nique Clifford, G, Colorado State

Clifford is a tough-as-nails wing who does it all. He defends multiple positions, crashes the boards, and scores from everywhere. But as a super senior with only Mountain West pedigree, he lacks experience against high level competition despite his age.

20. Egor Demin, G, BYU

Demin has a rare ability at his size to make dazzling passes. But he’s also struggled to shoot and create his own shot against lengthy defenders, making him more of a love-him or hate-him prospect than a sure thing.

21. Thomas Sorber, F/C, Georgetown

Sorber has a brick-house frame and the throwback skill-set to match with strong screens, soft-touch finishes, and gritty drop-coverage instincts. But to be more than a role player, he needs to tap into the flashes he shows as a shooter while also improving his perimeter defense.

22. Yaxel Lendeborg, F, UAB

Lendeborg fills the stat sheet in every category, showing off athletic shot creation, dominant rebounding, and versatile defense. There really isn’t anything he can’t do, it’s just a matter if what he does in a weaker conference can translate to the pros.

23. Bogoljub Markovic, F, Mega Basket

Markovic is a modern stretch forward who also offers skill as a passer and post scorer. But to handle the rigors of the NBA and become a positive defender, he needs to add a ton of muscle.

24. Walter Clayton Jr., G, Florida

Clayton is a fearless shooter with the versatility to take any shot at any moment. But his limitations as a defender hold him back from being an elite prospect.

25. Will Riley, F, Illinois

Riley has dynamic driving ability and playmaking instincts that scream upside as a jumbo-sized, shot-creating wing. But his jumper is streaky, and his defense is unreliable since he’s so lean physically and lacks fundamentals.

26. Ben Saraf, G, Ratiopharm Ulm

Saraf is a crafty lefty playmaker who relies on guile, footwork, and body control. Limited shooting and athleticism could cap his upside, but his positional size and skill could be hard to pass up.

27. Labaron Philon, G, Alabama

Philon is a shifty point guard with a buttery floater, advanced pick-and-roll playmaking, and a deceptive handle that lets him control the tempo. His feathery touch teases untapped shooting potential, but he’s got to prove it to become an offensive maestro.

28. Tahaad Pettiford, G, Auburn

Pettiford is a combo guard with a sniper’s touch, raining 3s and lethal floaters while flashing playmaking savvy and a bulldog mentality on both ends. But his smaller size means he’ll need to clean up his shot selection and decision-making to max out his game at the next level.

29. Liam McNeeley, F, Connecticut

McNeeley is a sharpshooting wing with superb instincts moving with the ball, and the touch to splash from deep ranges. Though he doesn’t project as a primary shot creator, his feel as a connective passer gives him the skill to fit into any type of offense.

30. Rasheer Fleming, F, Saint Joseph's

Fleming is a hustler who drains spot-up jumpers and brings energy on defense, swatting shots and snagging boards. But he has some real warts as a ball-handler with a lack of experience against high-level competition, so teams will have to feel real confident his role player skill-set will translate.

31. Danny Wolf, C, Michigan

Wolf is a 7-footer who ran point for Michigan, playing a slick style with risky passes and step-back jumpers that made him a highlight factory. But he’s also a turnover machine and his shooting numbers are shaky, making him more of a raw bet who needs time to prove he can match his flash with substance.

32. Joan Beringer, C, Cedevita Olimpija

Beringer began playing basketball only three years ago, which makes him a raw project, but also makes his natural talents all the more impressive. He’s a center but has the quickness of a guard, giving him immense defensive versatility to build on for years to come.

33. Noah Penda, F, Le Mans

Penda plays with a veteran's mind and a winning mentality, offering connective playmaking, switchable defense, and high-level feel. He’ll need to improve his jumper to stick long-term, but his unselfish game and defensive utility give him a strong foundation.

34. Hugo Gonzalez, G/F, Real Madrid

Gonzalez is a high-motor wing with great defensive tools and a slashing style on offense. If his jumper and handle develop, he could be a versatile two-way starter. But he barely even played off the bench overseas.

35. Drake Powell, G/F, North Carolina

Powell has a chiseled frame that he uses to barrel into defenders at the rim and to contain opponents when he’s on defense. He’s a switch-everything defender who plays with a high motor, and if his spot-up jumper translates he checks all the boxes to be a 3-and-D role player at a minimum.

36. Adou Thiero, F, Arkansas

Thiero is a slasher with a jacked frame and an explosive first step, but he has severe limitations on offense as a shooter. If he’s able to figure out the shot then his length and versatility would make him a classic 3-and-D role player.

37. Ryan Kalkbrenner, C, Creighton

Kalkbrenner is a throwback 7-footer who owns the paint, swatting shots with his giant wingspan and dunking everything in sight. It’s a bit strange he isn’t a better rebounder. But as a super senior, he’s also developed some sneaky passing and shooting skills that hint at higher upside.

38. Milos Uzan, G, Houston

Uzan transferred from Oklahoma to Houston, then leveled up his entire game. He’s long been a high-IQ combo guard who knits teams together with his playmaking skills and defensive hustle, and he’s since honed his jumper to give him the skill-set to thrive as a connective piece in a multi-creator offense.

39. Kam Jones, G, Marquette

Jones offers crafty combo guard skills with advanced shot creation and a blossoming playmaking feel. But his so-so athleticism and streaky shooting paint him as just a cog rather than the rare star upperclassmen set to enter the league.

40. John Tonje, G, Wisconsin

Tonje will enter the NBA at age 24 with some readymade skills as an off-ball movement scorer and shooter. But his athletic ceiling and defense will determine if he’s more than just a backup.

41. Alex Condon, F/C, Florida

Condon is a high-octane Aussie big with a relentless motor, versatile defense, and the playmaking pizzazz for no-look dimes. But most modern bigs need either a reliable jumper or immense interior size, leaving him as a bit of a tweener at this stage.

42. Boogie Fland, G, Arkansas

Fland boogies around the floor with shifty handles, pick-and-roll poise, and shot-making upside. Whether he sticks in the NBA could hinge on whether he improves as a paint finisher while also mastering his jumper off the dribble.

43. Darrion Williams, F, Texas Tech

Williams is a broad-shouldered wing with the versatility to slide from point guard to power forward, always showing the ability to make a positive impact no matter what his team needs. A lack of top-end athleticism puts him in a role player bucket, but he brings more than enough winning qualities.

44. Miles Byrd, G, San Diego State

Byrd made a tremendous statistical impact on defense, turning defense into offense on a regular basis. But he’s got a loose handle and a shaky jumper, making him more of a raw project with a lot to prove.

45. Sion James, G, Duke

James is a versatile defender who sets a tone with his hustle, and after years of laying bricks he’s worked hard to become a dead-eye, spot-up shooter. And he brings much more than shooting as a crafty playmaker who keeps the ball moving. But without the handle of a primary creator, it’s critical he sustains his newfound success as a shooter.

46. Johni Broome, F/C, Auburn

Broome is a super senior who brings a ready-made game as an interior finisher with a passing feel and tone-setting defense. But his shaky jumper hasn’t progressed as much as NBA teams would hope.

47. Hansen Yang, C, Qingdao

Yang is a massive Chinese 7-footer who scores with old-school craft, passes well, and cleans the glass. But how much his slow feet and lack of shooting range can be improved will determine whether he can stick in the pros.

48. Chaz Lanier, G, Tennessee

Lanier transferred to Tennessee after four years at North Florida and immediately thrived as a knockdown shooter with shot-making creativity. But without great size or playmaking at his age, he’s a second-round prospect.

49. Koby Brea, G, Kentucky

Brea projects as a shooting specialist who has a clear path to becoming a rotation player because of his highly sought after skill. But in order to avoid being a weak link on defense, he’ll need to make improvements to his athleticism.

50. Jamir Watkins, G, Florida State

Watkins is a versatile player who can run the show, slash to the paint, and switch across positions on defense. But the development of his jumper is stuck in quicksand, which raises questions about his ability to excel in a less prominent on-ball role.

51. Alijah Martin, G, Florida

Martin is a hyper-athletic, high-energy guard who plays bigger than his size and impacts the game with his toughness, rebounding, and defensive grit. But his positional tweener status, streaky shooting, and limited creation ability complicate his ability to carve out a specialized role.

52. Eric Dixon, F, Villanova

Dixon is a burly forward who brings a toughness and physicality to the game. As Villanova’s all-time leading scorer, he showed versatile scoring skills but in the NBA his lack of athleticism will put a limit on the type of usage he can receive.

53. Brice Williams, G, Nebraska

Williams is a big wing who thrives on making tough midrange jumpers and movement 3s off the catch. He’s an older prospect at age 24, but still belongs on the draft radar because of his sparkplug scoring skill-set.

54. Alex Toohey, F, Sydney Kings

Toohey is a jack-of-all-trades Australian forward who grinds on defense and loves to dish the ball around. But his scoring comes and goes with his streaky jumper since he’s not someone who generates many of his own shots.

55. Michael Ruzic, C, Joventut

Ruzic is a raw Croatian forward who was born in France and now plays in Spain. He projects as a knockdown shooter with passing feel, though at only 18 until October he is incredibly raw physically.

56. Tyrese Proctor, G, Duke

Proctor is a tall combo guard with great passing vision that was expected to go one-and-done, but has taken until his junior year to look ready for the NBA. At this point, he’s sharpened his jumper and become an even better defender.

57. Ryan Nembhard, G, Gonzaga

Nembhard is an excellent floor general who excels in pick-and-roll situations and made great progress as a scorer during his senior year. But with his small stature, he has natural limitations that put a cap on his upside.

58. RJ Luis, G/F, St. John's

Luis is a rugged wing who sets a tone on defense with his versatility and intensity. But on offense his shaky shooting and decision-making overshadow his downhill attacking style.

59. Izan Almansa, F, Perth

Almansa is an accomplished international big who projects as a versatile offensive hub and prolific rebounder, though sooner than later his production will need to start matching his flashes of upside.

60. Mark Sears, G, Alabama

Sears is a clutch college star who rains shots from everywhere behind an advanced array of ball-handling moves. But he was a pint-sized leader, and so often those players get torched on defense at the next level, shrinking them to bit-player status.