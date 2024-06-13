2024 Predictions: Who is this year's David Montgomery + Jahmyr Gibbs? | Yahoo Fantasy Football Show

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Show

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube

It's the dog days of summer for fantasy folks, this is when the NFL goes dormant until training camps open mid-July, but we at Yahoo Fantasy are not slowing down. The 'Flip The Script' series is back. For those new to the series, we are essentially looking at the biggest fantasy surprises and disappointments of 2023 and identifying who we think can be this year's versions of that. In our first pod of the series, Jorge Martin joins Matt Harmon to identify who this year's David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs could be:

(1:50) - Flip The Script is back

(3:25) - Who is this year's David Montgomery + Jahmyr Gibbs

(4:45) - What made Montgomery + Gibbs so special in 2023?

(13:50) - Candidates: De’Von Achane + Raheem Mostert

(23:00) - Candidates: Najee Harris + Jaylen Warren

(33:25) - Candidates: Brian Robinson Jr. + Austin Ekeler

(40:25) - Candidates: Zack Moss + Chase Brown

(46:35) - Candidates: Tyjae Spears + Tony Pollard

(52:15) - Candidates: James Conner + Trey Benson

(58:55) - Darkhorse candidates

(1:02:50) - Four finalists

(1:03:45) - This year's David Montgomery/Jahmyr Gibbs is...

🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube

Check out all the episodes of the Yahoo Fantasy Football Show and the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts