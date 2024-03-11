2024 NFL Free Agency and Trade Roundup: Fantasy football impact of offseason's biggest moves

Denver Broncos v Houston Texans HOUSTON, TX - DECEMBER 03: Russell Wilson #3 of the Denver Broncos warms up prior to an NFL football game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 3, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Steelers and Russell Wilson a fit, but far from a guarantee

Deal details: One-year contract with Pittsburgh for $1.2 million

The offset language in Wilson's contract allowed him to sign an ultra-cheap deal as a free agent and still recoup the balance of the $39 million Denver owes him this season. That made him the perfect addition to any team that needed a legitimate option to compete with, and more than likely ultimately replace a young incumbent underperformer. The Steelers fit the bill to a tee. Considering what they're paying him, this is a harmless move by Pittsburgh, even if you'd ideally want them to shoot for a higher ceiling at quarterback.

Some of Wilson's 2023 raw stats look solid, but they don't pass the test when you open the hood and observe the overly simplistic nature of his assignment. Joe Dolan makes a great comparison to some of the notes parroted about Carson Wentz following his one-year Colts tenure.

That said, I think Wilson can give you acceptable starting-level quarterback play. That is an uninspiring ceiling but more than you could say about what the Steelers have received from Kenny Pickett the last two seasons. New Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith will have to adjust his offense a bit because Wilson has never operated well throwing over the middle of the field. But the under-center, deep play action drop concepts are the guardrails that Wilson needs at this stage of his career.

Overall, I expect the Steelers to be a run-heavy offense with Wilson under center that attempts to win on the margins. So, not much different than what they’ve wanted to be the last few years but at least they’ll actually have a grownup NFL scheme in place with Smith replacing Matt Canada’s high school offense. Plenty of rushing volume will come the way of both Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren, with the latter especially standing to benefit from Wilson’s quick trigger for the check-down pass the last two seasons (league-high 18.6% of his throws in 2023). In the receiver room, George Pickens fits the profile of the ball-winning straight-line X-receiver that Wilson has preferred in the latter chapter of his career. Pickens would be in a position to dominate Wilson’s targets if the Diontae Johnson trade rumors come to fruition.

Of course, this all assumes that Wilson is the Week 1 starter, never-mind the starter for all 17 games for Pittsburgh this season. Based on the film he's put out the last two seasons, don't believe for a second that either is a guarantee.

Jerry Jeudy gets a fresh start with Browns

Deal details: Browns trade 2024 fifth and sixth round picks to the Broncos for Jeudy

I have been much lower than general consensus on Jeudy as a route runner and as an overall player for quite some time. However, I like this move for Cleveland, which justifiably believed it needed more wide receivers. The Browns have shown a genuine willingness to be creative to acquire talent at a premium position, mining distressed-asset wideouts in each of the last three offseasons. It's not a perfect room but they've now amassed a trio of Jeudy, Amari Cooper and Elijah Moore for two fifth-round picks, a sixth-rounder and a move back from the second to third round. Considering what other teams pay for this position, that's not bad.

Jeudy needed a change of scenery but do not listen to anyone who tells you his disappointing start to his career is purely the function of a dysfunctional Denver offense. He is not the consistent separator he was billed to be coming out of school and is extremely volatile as an individual player. Hopefully, he can build some new momentum rotating between the slot and flanker position with Moore in the Browns’ vertical play-action passing game.

As a rule, I don’t love to invest in offenses with major quarterback questions that also look like they could be in for a target squeeze. We could be heading there in Cleveland with Jeudy and Moore fighting for looks behind Cooper and David Njoku. The fact that I still have major questions about Jeudy’s ability to play to his talent consistently just gives more credence to the fade.

I haven’t been willing to take the plunge on Jeudy in fantasy football the previous two seasons and I doubt that will change with his move to Cleveland.

