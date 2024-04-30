2024 NFL Draft TV ratings down despite strong 1st round

2024 NFL Draft - Rounds 2-3 DETROIT, MICHIGAN - APRIL 26: Commissioner of the National Football League Roger Goodell opens night two of the 2024 NFL draft to start the second and third rounds at Campus Martius Park on April 26, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

There were plenty of eye balls watching the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft last Thursday, but the television ratings took a dip over the following two days.

According to Sports Business Journal, the first round brought in an average of 5.7 million viewers across ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 and NFL Network, the best number since 2021. That is down from 3% from 2023 (5.9 million), but up from 2022 (5.2 million).

The final six rounds were a different story.

On Friday, the second and third rounds saw an 8% drop off (5.1 million), making them the least-watched Rounds 2-3 since 2012. After six quarterbacks were drafted in opening 12 selections, there was a lack of notable storylines to draw viewers in. After Bo Nix went to the Denver Broncos at No. 12, a signal caller did not come off the board until the New Orleans Saints selected Spencer Rattler 150th overall in the fifth round.

Saturdays final four rounds brought in just under 3 million total viewers (down 3% from 3.1 million last year). Individually, ABC (1.4 million) did better for Rounds 4-7 than last year (1.3 million). ESPN was down from 1.2 million to 1.1 million; as was NFL Network (498,000 from 583,000).

Average NFL Draft viewers (000)

2024: 5,7442023: 5,9272022: 5,1982021: 6,0852020: 8,2272019: 6,090