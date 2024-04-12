2024 NFL Draft: Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels among prospects set to attend

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 24 Penn State at Michigan State DETROIT, MI - NOVEMBER 24: The NFL Draft 2024 logo is pictured on the exterior of Ford Field before a college football game between the Penn State Nittany Lions and the Michigan State Spartans on November 24, 2023 at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Joseph Weiser/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

13 prospects are set to attend the 2024 NFL Draft on April 25, the league announced Thursday.

Quarterbacks will be well represented at the event, as Caleb Williams of USC, LSU's Jayden Daniels, and North Carolina product Drake Maye are all set to show up. The three of them lead the incoming class of signal callers, with Williams appearing to be a lock for the Chicago Bears' No. 1 pick.

This year's draft will take place at Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza, marking the first time the NFL will host the event in the state of Michigan. Last year, prospects were welcomed into the league at Kansas City's National WWI Museum and Memorial and Union Station, which was largest venue in the draft's 88-year history.

The confirmed group of players comes after a lengthy list of invitees went out in February. Now, we know which players accepted.

Here are the other players who RSVP'd yes:

Alabama cornerback Terrion Arnold

Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.

Alabama offensive lineman JC Latham

UCLA defensive lineman Laiatu Latu

Toledo cornerback Quinyon Mitchell

LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers

Washington wide receiver Rome Odunze

Missouri defensive lineman Darius Robinson

LSU wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr.

Alabama linebacker Dallas Turner.

It looks like Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy will surprisingly stay home, despite receiving an invite back in February. Bettings odds adjusted to his soaring draft stock last month but its unclear where he stands in the opinions of NFL evaluators and front office members

On the other hand, Darius Robinson is an unexpected attendee. The first team All-SEC defensive lineman could potentially go in the first round. He was part of a group of eight Missouri prospects to attend the NFL combine this year, which was a record for the school.

Following the first round on Thursday, rounds two and three will unfold between Friday, April 26 and Saturday, April 27.