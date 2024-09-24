2024-25 Fantasy Basketball Draft Kit

By Yahoo Sports Fantasy Staff, Yahoo Sports

Fantasy basketball draft season is here! We've gathered all of our excellent analysis and advice, in one place, to help you build those eventual championship-winning teams.

[Create or join a Yahoo Fantasy hoops league for the 2024-25 NBA season]

The 2024-25 Yahoo Fantasy Basketball Draft Kit is being updated daily and we’ll continue to add new content here all the way up until the NBA season tips off. So, whether you’re playing fantasy basketball for the first time or a seasoned pro looking to add another title to your trophy case, our draft kit will provide all the rankings, sleepers, fades, positional advice and more expert analysis you need to win.

Want a quick way to prep before making your picks? Try a mock draft — practice makes perfect!

Ultimately, the only way you'll miss out is if you don't play. Be sure to join or create a league if you haven't already and let the fun begin.

Now, let's get you ready to draft!

Draft Rankings

Could Victor Wembanyama supplant Nikola Jokić as the No. 1 pick in your league this year? How should things shake out behind those two superstar big men? Dan's rankings can help you maneuver each round.

Draft Rankings (Points Leagues)
Draft Rankings (Category Leagues)

Draft Tiers: PGs | SGs | SFs | PFs | Cs

Mock Drafts

Fantasy basketball analyst Dan Titus has done several mock drafts, with varying formats, to learn where his player convictions are the strongest and to help provide big-picture takeaways you can take into your drafts.

Mock Draft 1.0 (9-category)

More to come!

🧐 Draft Strategy

Whether you decide to put certain stats or positions in a category league or want the most balanced roster possible in a points league, we have content to help you come to an educated decision.

Victor Wembanyama vs. Nikola Jokić: Who should be the No. 1 pick?

Strategy, targets for Points leagues drafts | Category league drafts

Should Anthony Edwards be drafted in the first round?

Rookies who could surprise in fantasy basketball this season

How should you handle these players returning from injury?

Tips for drafting LeBron James, other 35+ year-old stars
4 breakout guards for the 2024-25 season
Year 2 players poised to reach a new level this season

More to come!

🏀 NBA Context Breakdown

Fantasy basketball might be a supremely player-based exercise, but knowing and interpreting the context around those players is important as well — like their team, conference, schedules and the like.

5 stars playing for new contracts you should prioritize
2024-25 NBA Schedule fantasy analysis
What we learned from the Paris Olympics
NBA offseason moves to know

Keep it locked here as we continue to bolster our fantasy draft kit with more analysis, predictions, sleepers and breakout picks!

Your one-stop shop for all things fantasy basketball drafts is just opening its doors — you won't want to miss it!

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK92.3 - Orlando's #1 for New Country Logo
    View All
    1-844-254-9232

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k923orlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!