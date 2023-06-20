2023 NBA Draft Lottery Reaction | On the Clock with Krysten Peek

Subscribe to Ball Don't Lie

Yahoo Sports NBA Draft Analyst Krysten Peek is joined by Matt Babcock from Draft Digest for an immediate reaction to the 2023 NBA Draft Lottery, which saw the San Antonio Spurs getting the 1st overall pick and (probably) Victor Wembanyama.

1:30 - We start with the big news: French phenom Victor Wembanyama is likely headed to the San Antonio Spurs, who now own the #1 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. Krysten and Matt talk about what an incredible prospect "Wemby" is, how he'd be able to fit in with any roster, and the Spurs' ready-made roster of young talent that fits around him.

6:10 - The Charlotte Hornets got the 2nd pick in the draft, which means they need to make a decision. Do they go with Scoot Henderson, who is likely the 2nd best player in the draft, or with Brandon Miller, who would be a better fit in an offense where everything runs through LaMelo Ball?

11:00 - The Portland Trail Blazers are sitting at 3, likely ready to take whichever player the Hornets don't take between Scoot and Miller, but what are they trying to do? Do they want young talent to build with or a veteran team to contend with Damian Lillard? That's a conversation they'll need to have before draft day.

13:35 - Then we have the teams that tanked for (almost) nothing. The Houston Rockets and the Detroit Pistons have the 4th and 5th picks, respectively, but they have to be disappointed to not have one of those top 3 selections.

26:50 - Krysten brings it back around by talking about the impending rivalry between Victor Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren, which will start with a race for Rookie of the Year next season, and explains how excited she is to watch that matchup for years to come.

38:05 - After talking a bit about what NBA teams will be looking for between now and the actual draft, Krysten and Matt end by giving their biggest winners and losers from the night.

