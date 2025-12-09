Nate Smith takes Country Rock & Roll on the road in 2026

Nate Smith's planning his biggest and most extensive North American run so far in 2026, mapping out his Long Live Country Rock & Roll Tour starting in the spring.

The "Fix What You Didn't Break" hitmaker will play 23 shows starting March 26 at Cain's Ballroom in Tulsa, wrapping June 17-18 with two nights at Nashville's legendary Ryman Auditorium.

Josh Ross, Brandon Wisham and Just Jayne will join him on the dates.

Presales are underway now, with tickets becoming available to the public on Friday.

Nate will be back to work long before the kickoff of his tour, however, hitting the road once again on Jason Aldean's Full Throttle Tour starting Jan. 15 in North Little Rock, Arkansas.

