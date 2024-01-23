Nate Smith notches six-week #1 with "World on Fire"

Courtesy of Sony Music Nashville

By Jeremy Chua

Nate Smith's "World on Fire" has spent six consecutive weeks atop Billboard's Country Airplay chart.

Additionally, the fiery number has spent three weeks at #1 on Mediabase's Country chart.

"THANK U COUNTRY RADIO!!!! I am completely taken back. It was just a few years ago that i lost everything in the camp fire of paradise. I honestly didn't know what i was [gonna] do. I was in my mid 30's had no money & was living with my dad," Nate captions an Instagram Reel.

"Fast forward to today with a 6 week number one. Ya'll it's never too late," he adds. "Don't stop chasing your dreams. Turn your pain into beauty. Love u all."

"World on Fire" is the follow-up single to "Whiskey on You." Both #1 hits are off Nate's self-titled debut album, which arrived in April 2023.

Nate is currently on his headlining World On Fire Tour. For tickets and a full list of dates, head to natesmithofficial.com.

