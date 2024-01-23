Nate Smith notches six-week #1 with "World on Fire"

Nate Smith's "World on Fire" has spent six consecutive weeks atop Billboard's Country Airplay chart.

Additionally, the fiery number has spent three weeks at #1 on Mediabase's Country chart.

"THANK U COUNTRY RADIO!!!! I am completely taken back. It was just a few years ago that i lost everything in the camp fire of paradise. I honestly didn't know what i was [gonna] do. I was in my mid 30's had no money & was living with my dad," Nate captions an Instagram Reel.

"Fast forward to today with a 6 week number one. Ya'll it's never too late," he adds. "Don't stop chasing your dreams. Turn your pain into beauty. Love u all."

"World on Fire" is the follow-up single to "Whiskey on You." Both #1 hits are off Nate's self-titled debut album, which arrived in April 2023.

Nate is currently on his headlining World On Fire Tour. For tickets and a full list of dates, head to natesmithofficial.com.

