Nashville notes: Ashley McBryde's "6th of October" + Kassi Ashton's "The Straw"

By Jeremy Chua

Ashley McBryde recently performed "6th of October" on ABC's GMA3. If you missed it, you can head to YouTube to watch the full performance now. "6th of October" is off Ashley's latest album, The Devil I Know.

Kassi Ashton's dropping a new track, "The Straw," on Friday. It'll be the latest preview of her forthcoming debut album, Made From The Dirt, dropping Sept. 20. You can check out photos from the day Kassi co-wrote "The Straw" in 2017 on her social platform X.

Grand Ole Opry member Dustin Lynch returned to the historic stage to perform on Wednesday night. You can check out photos from his onstage and backstage moments now on X.

