Nashville notes: Kassi Ashton covers Miranda Lambert + Cody Johnson heads Down Under

Kassi Ashton has shared a snippet of her covering Miranda Lambert's iconic "Gunpowder & Lead" on social platform X. "Do you think @mirandalambert was ever Called Crazy?" she captioned her post with a nod to her latest single, "Called Crazy."



Cody Johnson's not only headlining Australia's CMC Rocks in 2025, he'll also hit Perth, Sydney, Melbourne and Auckland for his own shows. Joining him as openers are Cole Swindell, Ashley Cooke and Wade Forster. Tickets go on sale Oct. 23. For more information, visit codyjohnsonmusic.com.

Kip Moore's releasing a new song, "Learning As I Go," on Friday. While you wait, check out a clip on Kip's social platform X.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.