Nashville notes: Mason Ramsey's "Blue" + Drake Milligan's living room

By Jeremy Chua

Mason Ramsey's rolled out a throwback, classic country-influenced song, "Blue Over You." "This song may just make the heartbreak worth it. Thank you for believing in me and singing along!" shares Mason.

Drake Milligan has dropped a new live performance video of "What I Couldn't Forget." The clip is the first roll-out of his Living Room Sessions series. You can find "What I Couldn't Forget" on Drake's latest EP, Jukebox Songs.

Don't miss country music's Reba McEntire and Dan & Shay on the season 25 premiere of The Voice, airing Monday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirK92.3 - Orlando's #1 for New Country Logo
    View All
    1-844-254-9232

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k923orlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!