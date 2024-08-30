Nashville notes: Fresh tunes from Caylee Hammack, Carlton Anderson + Vincent Mason

Caylee Hammack's done "Breaking Dishes." That, of course, is the title of her new track, and it's one that she says is a "sonic 'eye for an eye.'" "Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned, as they say. I don't make a habit of throwing things, no, but I wanted to make a song for scorned women to vent to," explains Caylee, who co-wrote the track with Mikey Reaves and Gordie Sampson.



Carlton Anderson, who hit country radio with his debut single "Drop Everything" in 2018, has released his first new song of 2024, "Raised." Carlton wrote the fan-favorite fiddle- and steel-driven track with Phil O'Donnell, Trent Willmon and Wade Kirby. "Thank yall for wanting this song over the years," Carlton shared on Instagram.



Vincent Mason is sharing his post-breakup sentiments on "Train of Thought." "I got to write with some of my favorite writers in town and walked out with this song," which chronicles a persona's approach to a rebound and clean break. "It feels like a new side to my sound while still fitting into what we've already built, and I can't wait for the fans to hear it," Vincent says.

