Nashville notes: Martina's Funko POP! figurine + Brett Eldredge's updates

By Jeremy Chua

Martina McBride has teamed with Funko to launch her very own Funko POP! figurine. The collectible pays homage to her 2004 ACM Awards performance of "How Far." You can watch Martina unbox her figurine on Instagram and preorder yours now at amazon.com or funko.com.

Noticed that Brett Eldredge's been off the grid? Well, he's got a good reason for that. "Some have asked me if I'm ok…the quick answer is YES, I'll even be bold to say better than ever," Brett shares on Instagram. "I value personal time and privacy more than ever, I long for new experiences, and meaningful connections with the ones I love the most." You can read the full update in his post and check out a teaser clip of new music, which you can also presave now at bretteldredge.com.

Lauren Watkins is rolling out her 17-track debut album, The Heartbroken Record, on vinyl and it's dropping Aug. 23. You can preorder your copy now at Lauren's merch store.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK92.3 - Orlando's #1 for New Country Logo
    View All
    1-844-254-9232

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k923orlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!