Nashville notes: Jackson Dean on 'GMA3' + Drake White's The Bridge Tour

By Jeremy Chua

Jackson Dean appeared on GMA3 recently to chat about his rising music career and perform his new single, "Fearless." Check the interview and performance out on YouTube.

Drake White has announced his headlining The Bridge Tour. It kicks off February 21 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, and will wrap May 4 in Detroit, Michigan. Tickets go on sale Friday, October 13. Presale begins Wednesday, October 11, with the password "THEBRIDGE." Check out the full list of dates at Drake's website.

Hit songwriter Nicolle Galyon is set to release her surprise EP, second wife, on October 13. "second wife shows the side of me that is flawed, self-deprecating, understated, silly, and yet unconventionally traditional," Nicolle shares. The six-song set is available for presave now.

