Brett Young, Raelynn and Annie Bosko are just some of the artists set to play Live in the Vineyard Goes Country April 22-24 in Napa Valley, California.

You can check out Tanya Tucker's 1974 performance of her signature song, "Delta Dawn," at the ninth ACM Awards as the Academy of Country Music counts down to its 60th show in May.

The debut album from Mackenzie Carpenter, titled Hey Country Queen, is set to arrive Friday, March 7.

