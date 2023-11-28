Nashville notes: Kylie Morgan's 2024 tour + George Strait's new merch

Kylie Morgan is hitting the road in 2024 for the spring run of her headlining Making It Up As I Go Tour. The trek kicks off February 29 in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and will wrap up in Indianapolis, Indiana, on May 11. Tickets go on sale Friday, December 1, at 10 a.m. CT.



George Strait has rolled out a new 2024 calendar and Christmas ornament. You can grab them for yourself or your loved ones now at George's merch store.

Riley Green, Patty Loveless and The War and Treaty have been added to the All for the Hall benefit concert lineup. The Keith Urban and Vince Gill-hosted event will take place Tuesday, December 5, at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena. For the full list of performers and tickets, visit bridgestonearena.com.

