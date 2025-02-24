Nashville notes: Tyler Farr's 'Coming to a Bar Near You' + Annie Bosko's new cover tune

You can check out Tyler Farr's new track, "Coming to a Bar Near You," now, ahead of his appearance on A&E's upcoming season of Duck Dynasty this spring.

Jordan Davis, Tigirlily Gold and Mackenzie Carpenter are just some of the artists already set to join the fourth annual Breland & Friends benefit April 22 at the Ryman Auditorium. Proceeds go to help at-risk youth in Middle Tennessee through Nashville's Oasis Center.

Annie Bosko's just released her cover of Kris Kristofferson's iconic "Help Me Make it Through the Night." She's currently climbing the chart with Joe Nichols on "Better Than You."

