Nashville notes: Kacey Musgraves' anniversary + Trisha Yearwood's date with Rosanne Cash

By Stephen Hubbard

Colbie Caillat's new duet with Ryan Hurd, "Can't Say No," drops Friday, following recent collabs with Russell Dickerson and Mitchell Tenpenny.

Rosanne Cash and Trisha Yearwood will play a special show Sept. 12 at Riceland Hall inside Arkansas State's Fowler Center. Proceeds benefit the preservation of the boyhood home of Rosanne's father, Johnny Cash, in Dyess, Arkansas.

Kacey Musgraves is marking the 10th anniversary of her second record, Pageant Material, with special merch and autographed CDs. It was nominated for album honors at both the CMA Awards and the Grammys.

