Nashville notes: Fresh tracks from Roan Ash, Jonathan Hutcherson + Kameron Marlowe

South African and Nashville-based singer/songwriter Roan Ash has joined Warner Music Nashville's artist roster. His debut release with the label, "Holy Ground," is out now on digital platforms.



Rising country artist Jonathan Hutcherson has released two new songs: "Bluegrass Green" and "Kentucky in Me." Of the latter, acoustic-leaning track, Jonathan shares, "Home ain't just where you grew up, it's who you are. I wrote a song about how much KY made me the man I am today."



Kameron Marlowe has dropped a reflective new track, "On My Way Out." "This song helps remind me to slow down and remember how much I have to be thankful for and all the things I still want to do before my time is up," says Kameron. "On My Way Out" will be on Kameron's second album, Keepin' The Lights On, arriving May 31.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.