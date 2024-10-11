Nashville notes: Dylan Gossett's "Tree Birds" + Carter Faith's 'Aftermath'

Dylan Gossett is flying high with his self-penned fresh track, "Tree Birds." "'Tree Birds' is a song that we've been playing live at our shows for quite some time now. It has a lot of Texas Country roots. I went in and tracked it with the band to try to capture the energy of the live performances," says Dylan, who's signed to Miranda Lambert's Big Loud Texas and Mercury Records.

Carter Faith has dropped her new EP, The Aftermath, which she describes as "a collection of songs that all come from a very honest and introspective place." "Each song holds a place in my heart and lends itself to a different feeling reflective of when I put pen to paper, and I hope they do the same for anyone who listens," Carter adds. On the five-track set, Carter also teamed with Alison Krauss on a tune called "Blue Bird."



Meghan Patrick's rolled out her autobiographical album, Golden Child. "Confidence comes from self-love. I feel like now I finally have the confidence to be more honest and more open about all of my experiences, not just the ones that people are comfortable with," shares Meghan. The project also includes a collab with Caitlyn Smith, "Stoned Alone."

