Nashville notes: Fresh tracks from Caitlyn Smith, Vincent Mason + more

Caitlyn Smith's poignant and autobiographical "Mother of Three" has arrived. "After deciding to leave my record label at the end of last year, I've struggled with where to go next. What to do? What to sing? I've wondered & worried if I'm capable of continuing to push this boulder up the hill," Caitlyn candidly shares on Instagram. "This song feels beautifully victorious - saying goodbye to the things keeping me from being fully alive - I find so much strength singing 'let me be - I've got bills to pay and mouths to feed and dreams to chase… I'm a mother of three.'"



Kane Brown is headed Down Under in November for his In The Air Tour. The newly announced trek includes stops in Sydney, Melbourne and Perth, as well as Auckland, New Zealand. Kameron Marlowe and New Zealand singer Kaylee Bell will open for Kane. For information on tickets and more, head to frontiertouring.com/kanebrown.



Country newcomer Vincent Mason has dropped a new breakup song, "Heart Like This." Of the track, Vincent shares, "The sing-along aspect of this song made it stand out to everyone who heard it, that was a main reason why we decided to release it. It really just feels on brand, it's the perfect representation of the songs I want to put out." "Heart Like This" follows Vincent's latest EP, Can't Just Be Me, which rolled out in May.

