Nashville notes: Carly Pearce's signed pennant + Maren Morris' new Diplo collab

By Jeremy Chua

Carly Pearce has dropped a limited number of signed Country Music Made Me Do It pennants. Grab yours now at her merch store before they sell out.

Maren Morris is teaming up with acclaimed DJ Diplo for new song "42." The track arrives Friday, December 8, and is available for presave now.

Dylan Scott fans: Don't miss your chance to catch Dylan opening for Cole Swindell on Cole's Win The Night Tour. Head to Dylan's TikTok now to get the presale code and purchase tickets before the general sale begins December 8.

