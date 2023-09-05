Nashville notes: LANCO's "Honey I Lost My Job" + Chris Stapleton's summer sale

By Jeremy Chua

LANCO have dropped a new song, "Honey I Lost My Job Today." The track previews their forthcoming EP, Run, Run, Baby, which arrives October 6 via Riser House Records. Check out the track list now on LANCO's Instagram.

Chris Stapleton's merch store is currently having an end-of-summer sale. Check out the discounted T-shirts and more at Chris' store.

Comedy/music duo Austin & Colin have signed a record deal with BMG/BBR Music Group. "It's a dream come true that the wonderful people at BMG believe in our wild vision to bring joy and laughter to the world, and we cannot wait to reach new heights together," the duo says. Their debut track — "Guilt Tippin'" — is out now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

