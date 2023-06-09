Nashville notes: Chase Matthew's 'Come Get Your Memory' + Brooke Eden's 'Outlaw Love' EP

By Jeremy Chua

New Warner Music Nashville artist Chase Matthew has released his sophomore album, Come Get Your Memory. The 25-song record includes Chase's chest-thumping single, "Love You Again."

Brooke Eden's new EP, Outlaw Love, has arrived. The autobiographical four-track set was co-written by Brooke and includes the empowering title track.

Colbie Caillat is set to release her debut solo country album, Along the Way, on September 22. The 13-track project can be previewed with "Pretend" and "Worth It" now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirK92.3 - Orlando's #1 for New Country Logo
    View All
    1-844-254-9232

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k923orlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!