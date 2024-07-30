Nashville notes: Ashland Craft's Opry debut + Ashley McBryde's off days

By Jeremy Chua

Ashland Craft recently made her Grand Ole Opry debut and was surprised by Opry member Ashley McBryde, who also introduced her before she went onstage. "Life has felt like a dream lately, and to finally be able to step in that circle with the Opry band, where so many of the greats have stood before… man. God is great. What an honor," says Ashland. You can check out footage from the special night on Ashland's Instagram.

Speaking of Ashley McBryde, if you're wondering how she spends her time off the road, you can head over to social platform X for a preview. The clip, shared by Ashley, features her strumming a ukulele and singing a song in her car. "This is us running errands on a random afternoon," she said.

As "Bones" ascends the country charts, Russell Dickerson has shared a behind-the-scenes look at the cover art's photoshoot. You can check it out now on X.

