Nashville notes: Fresh tracks from Anne Wilson, Dylan Marlowe + Tyler Braden

By Jeremy Chua

Country and Christian artist Anne Wilson has dropped "God & Country" ahead of the April 19 arrival of her forthcoming genre-melding album, REBEL. "I've been working so hard over the past 15 months to write these songs, record them and get them into the world! I was raised on two things: the love of God and the love of all things Country. That's what fuels the music I make and that's what you'll hear more of on REBEL," shares Anne.

Dylan Marlowe's autobiographical new track, "You Did It Too," is out now. Of the acoustic-leaning song, Dylan says, "Every line is true to my life. I write and sing songs about the way of life I know, and you'd probably get it if you did it too."

Tyler Braden has released a new tune, "Devil I Know." "This is probably the proudest I've been to be part of a single, because it's a song that so many people can get behind wholeheartedly," Tyler shares. "It's a song about confidence and not backing down. It's a song about not allowing yourself to be underestimated or taken for granted. It's a song I'll be proud to perform live for years to come."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirK92.3 - Orlando's #1 for New Country Logo
    View All
    1-844-254-9232

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k923orlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!