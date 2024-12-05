Nashville Notes: Dylan Scott previews music video + Cassadee Pope lands musical role

Dylan Scott has dropped a sneak peek of his upcoming "Country Till I Die" music video, which drops with the song at midnight on Friday. You can watch the preview now on Dylan's social platform X.



Ashley McBryde's new song, "Ain't Enough Cowboy Songs," arrives Friday. While you wait, you can preview the song's lyrics and hear Ashley perform it live on Instagram.



Cassadee Pope has landed a role as a Titanique New York cast member. "I've been dying to tell you about this. As of January 18th, I will be playing the part of Rose in the hilarious @titaniquemusical in NYC!" Cassadee shares on Instagram. "I saw this show in September and will never been the same, so to actually be a part of it is WILD. Can't wait to board the ship of dreams 8 times a week and start this next chapter. Who's coming?!"

