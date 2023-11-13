Nashville notes: Carrie Underwood's new holiday merch, Craig Morgan + Trace Adkins to 'Fox & Friends'

Carrie Underwood has rolled out new My Gift holiday merch. Items include a crewneck, beanie, wine stopper and canvas poster. You can shop the festive products now at Carrie's merch store.

Grand Ole Opry members Craig Morgan and Trace Adkins will appear on Fox & Friends on Thursday, November 16, to perform "That Ain't Gonna Be Me." The track is off Craig's six-song Enlisted EP, which arrived in October.

Up-and-coming singer/songwriter LECADE has signed with Big Machine Records. "I'm super excited to be a part of Big Machine team they have such an outstanding track record with breaking new artists, I can't wait to see what we accomplish together," he shares. LECADE's new track, "Next Town Over," is out now.

