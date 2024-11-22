Nashville Notes: Fresh tunes from Belle Frantz, Kashus Culpepper + Kameron Marlowe

Universal Music Group Nashville newcomer Belle Frantz has dropped her piano-driven rendition of Merle Haggard's "If We Make It Through December." It follows her debut three-track stripped-down release of Reba McEntire, George Jones and Conway Twitty covers.



Big Loud Records' Kashus Culpepper has dropped "Pour Me Out," a new track he co-wrote with Ben Burgess and Diego Urias. Sonically, "Pour Me Out" melds country and soul, with backing vocals that mirror a church choir. "'Pour Me Out' is one of my favorite songs I've ever written," Kashus says. "It reflects a side of my musical influences that reminds me of songs I love from heroes of mine like Ray Charles and Willie Nelson."



Remember Cam's Grammy-nominated hit "Burning House"? Well, Kameron Marlowe's a big fan of it, so much so that he released his cover of the stirring ballad. "I've loved this song from the first time I heard it I am such a fan of @camcountry and hope I've done this justice for her and the songwriters Tyler Johnson [and Jeff Bhasker]," Kameron shares on Instagram. "hope you guys love it as much as I do."

