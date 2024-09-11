Nashville Notes: Brett Eldredge's Christmas music tease + Dillon Carmichael's covers

By Jeremy Chua

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas for Brett Eldredge. The country crooner hopped on social media recently to share a clip of his time in the recording studio readying yuletide tunes. "I've been working extra hard all year(with the help of some of my talented friends)to make this an extra 'Sweet December'! More to come soon," he teased. You can check the snippet out now on social platform X.

Dillon Carmichael is dropping his covers of Adele's "Someone Like You" and George Strait's "Run" on Friday. You can presave the releases now to hear them as soon as they hit digital platforms.

BRELAND's "Icing" comes out Friday, and he's giving you a behind-the-scenes look at the "exact moment [he] figured out the run on Icing in the studio." You can hear it now on X.

