Nashville notes: Maren's "Kiss the Sky" + Caylee's "Breaking Dishes"

By Jeremy Chua

The star-studded Toby Keith: American Icon airs Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET on NBC and the next day on Peacock. Carrie Underwood, Eric Church, Lainey Wilson, Jordan Davis, Parker McCollum, HARDY, Ashley McBryde, Darius Rucker and more of your favorite stars will take the stage for tribute performances to Toby.

The lineup for Darius' Riverfront Revival festival has been announced. Among those performing at the two-day festival are Hailey Whitters, Jamey Johnson, Sister Hazel and Hootie & The Blowfish. Riverfront Revival's slated for Oct. 11-12 in North Charleston, South Carolina, and you can grab tickets now at riverfrontrevival.com.

Maren Morris has dropped a new song, "Kiss the Sky." It'll be featured on the soundtrack for DreamWorks Animation's The Wild Robot, due out Sept. 27.

Caylee Hammack's "Breaking Dishes" on Friday. You can hear a clip of the new track on Caylee's Instagram and presave it ahead of its release now.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK92.3 - Orlando's #1 for New Country Logo
    View All
    1-844-254-9232

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k923orlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!