Nashville notes: Maren's "Kiss the Sky" + Caylee's "Breaking Dishes"

The star-studded Toby Keith: American Icon airs Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET on NBC and the next day on Peacock. Carrie Underwood, Eric Church, Lainey Wilson, Jordan Davis, Parker McCollum, HARDY, Ashley McBryde, Darius Rucker and more of your favorite stars will take the stage for tribute performances to Toby.



The lineup for Darius' Riverfront Revival festival has been announced. Among those performing at the two-day festival are Hailey Whitters, Jamey Johnson, Sister Hazel and Hootie & The Blowfish. Riverfront Revival's slated for Oct. 11-12 in North Charleston, South Carolina, and you can grab tickets now at riverfrontrevival.com.

Maren Morris has dropped a new song, "Kiss the Sky." It'll be featured on the soundtrack for DreamWorks Animation's The Wild Robot, due out Sept. 27.

Caylee Hammack's "Breaking Dishes" on Friday. You can hear a clip of the new track on Caylee's Instagram and presave it ahead of its release now.

