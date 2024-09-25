Nashville notes: Mickey Guyton talks 'House On Fire' + Drake Milligan returns to Billy Bob's

Mickey Guyton joined CBS Mornings on Wednesday to chat about her forthcoming new album, House On Fire, which drops Friday. If you missed it, you can watch the interview on YouTube. House On Fire is also available for presave now.



Did you know that Brett Eldredge manifested his headlining Bridgestone Arena show in Nashville last year? He's set to take the stage there on Dec. 20 for his Glow: Welcome To The Family Tour and recently shared a video from 2023 where he said he'll play the "giant arena and bring Glow to a level it's never been next year." You can watch the clip on social platform X. Tour tickets go on sale Friday, along with the release of his Merry Christmas (Welcome To The Family) album, which you can preorder now.



"Sounds Like Something I'd Do" singer Drake Milligan is returning to the legendary Billy Bob's Texas on Saturday. If you'll be in the Fort Worth area and want to see Drake perform good ol' country music onstage, you can grab tickets at axs.com.

