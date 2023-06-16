Nashville notes: Carter Faith's "Smoke Too Soon" + Josh Turner's Father's Day sale

By Jeremy Chua

Carter Faith melds neo-traditional country with modern pop sensibilities in her spirited new song, "Smoke Too Soon." Penned by Carter, Lauren HungateCaroline Watkins and Tofer Brown, the track previews her upcoming debut album.

Josh Turner is having a Father's Day sale in his merch store, with select items at a 20 percent discount. Shop now at Josh's merch store.

Jo Dee Messina is set to release her new single, "Just To Be Loved," on July 7. Presave the song now and hear a snippet on Jo Dee's Instagram.

The full season of 1883 will air weekly on Paramount Network, with a simulcast on CMT starting Sunday, June 18, at 8 p.m. ET. Actors include country music's Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, as well as Isabel May and Sam Elliot.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirK92.3 - Orlando's #1 for New Country Logo
    View All
    1-844-254-9232

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k923orlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!