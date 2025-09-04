Nashville notes: 'Western Edge' is closing + 3 digital additions from Charlie Daniels Band

If you've been planning to see the Western Edge: The Roots and Reverberations of Los Angeles Country-Rock exhibit at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville, time is running out. The installation focusing on the Byrds, Eagles, Emmylou Harris, Linda Ronstadt and more is set to close Sept. 16.

"Water," "Chapter 10" and "On a River" are the titles of the three songs Thomas Rhett will release on Friday as the final pieces of his About a Woman (Deluxe) album.

Three albums from The Charlie Daniels Band are now available digitally for the first time: Country Stars N' Stripes, Scioto County Fair LIVE 2005 and Live From Gilley's.

