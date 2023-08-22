Nashville notes: Sara Evans' Christmas tour + Luke Bryan's 'Crash My Party' anniversary bundle

By Jeremy Chua

Sara Evans has announced the return of her headlining Christmas tour this year. Presale tickets and the full schedule is available now on Sara's website.

Luke Bryan and Universal Music Group Nashville have put together a special merch bundle to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Luke's album, Crash My Party. You can grab yours now at store.umgnashville.com.

Brothers Osborne will go live on TalkShopLive Wednesday, August 23, to chat about their upcoming self-titled album and sell autographed merch items.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

