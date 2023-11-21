Nashville notes: Reba McEntire's signed book + Old Dominion's studio view

Want to get a signed copy of Reba McEntire's new book, Not That Fancy: Simple Lessons on Living, Loving, Eating, and Dusting Off Your Boots? You're in luck. The country icon has announced that Barnes & Noble will be selling autographed copies on Black Friday.

Old Dominion is taking fans into the recording session of their new song, "Both Sides of the Bed," off Memory Lane. You can check out the video on YouTube now.

Jason Aldean is having a storewide 30% discount at his merch store. Know someone who's a big Jason fan? Then grab your holiday gift for them now at store.jasonaldean.com.

