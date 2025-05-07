Nashville Notes: Old Dominion teases new music + CMA Fest adds stars

Old Dominion teased an unreleased song called "Break Your Mama's Heart" on social media, along with a reminder ahead of Mother's Day. "Just a reminder this Sunday is an important holiday" they captioned the post, along with #newmusic.
Cadillac Sessions, a compilation album featuring ERNEST, Chandler Walters, Rhys Rutherford and Cody Lohden, is out now. The 16-track collection also includes features from Snoop Dogg, Miranda Lambert and Jake Worthington.
