Nashville notes: New songs from Restless Road, Dalton Dover + HunterGirl

Restless Road has released a stirring new song, "Roll Tide Roll," off their upcoming debut album, Last Rodeo. The trio's Zach Beeken and Garrett Nichols wrote it with Kyle Sturrock.

Dalton Dover has released a rollicking '90s country-inspired new track, "Night To Go." "When I heard this song for the first time, it took me back to being a kid. This is the kind of music I grew up listening to," shares Dalton. "I wanted to do something that would make my '90s Country heroes proud."

American Idol season 20 runner-up HunterGirl has released a powerful and uplifting ballad, "Ain't About You." Of the song, HunterGirl shares, "If there's anybody out there right now thinking about giving up on a dream or something they love, I hope they listen to this song and think twice about it."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.