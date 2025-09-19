Nashville Notes: New music from Frizzell & West + Dasha's 'Train'

Shaboozey's new track, "Move On," is out now and is a collaboration with new artist Kevin Powers, the first act signed to his new American Dogwood label.

Dasha's dropped the new song "Train" ahead of the arrival of her Anna EP, which comes out Oct. 10.

"You're the Reason God Made Oklahoma" hitmakers David Frizzell & Shelly West have reunited for their first new release in 40 years, a cover of Lefty Frizzell's "I Love You a Thousand Ways." It's from the album David Frizzell Presents Frizzell & Friends: A Tribute to Brother Lefty Frizzell, which comes out Sept. 26.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.