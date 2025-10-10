Nashville Notes: Mr. Top's 'Rocky Top,' ERNEST sings Toby Keith and more

Zach Top knows how to get a crowd on his side. When he performed at Thompson-Boling arena in Knoxville, Tennessee, on Oct. 9, he made sure to play "Rocky Top," the classic bluegrass tune that for decades has been the go-to song for the University of Tennessee's Volunteers. Of course, the fans went nuts and sang along at the top of their lungs.

ERNEST has teamed up with Apple Music's Lost & Found campaign -- which pairs artists with unreleased songs -- to cut a long lost song by the late Toby Keith. Called "End of the Night," it was written in 2015 by Toby, David Lee Murphy and Bobby Pinson, but was never released. On Apple Music, you can listen to Toby's original demo of the song, and ERNEST's take on it. "We live in the greatest city for songwriting of all time, so there are an endless amount of songs," ERNEST says. "Every now and then, you get to pull a little diamond out of there and a little piece of history, and this is no exception."

Vince Gill is marking the 50th anniversary of his music career by curating a series of EPs that he's dubbed 50 Years from Home. The first one, I Gave You Everything I Had, is coming Oct. 17. It includes six brand-new songs, and a version of "Go Rest High on That Mountain," which features a new third verse.

